Nursing care regarding the use of antipsychotics

Antipsychotics act to reduce the symptoms of psychoses, such as Schizophrenia. Antipsychotics can be considered typical and atypical, they generate serious adverse effects altering the lives of health service users. These drugs are also known as neuroleptics and were born from a chance discovery by Dalay and Deniker, in the early 1950s, with Chlorpromazine, a drug still used today. In the discovery one can observe the sedative and hypnotic effects of the medication. Gradually, new discoveries were made by derivatives of this medication, such as phenothiazines and butyrophenones (Haloperidol).

Classification

Antipsychotics are classified into typical, also called first-generation antipsychotics, and atypical, known as second-generation antipsychotics. They are distinguished by their mechanism of action. Typical antipsychotics block dopaminergic receptors, especially D2. Atypical neuroleptics, on the other hand, block dopaminergic D2 receptors and serotoninergic 5HT2A receptors. The adverse effects of these drugs are determined from the actions of these interaction units.

Typical antipsychotics improve positive psychotic symptoms, but cause more extrapyramidal effects that are classically: tremor, acute dystonia, block movement, akathisia, the combination of these above we call parkisionism, but we can still observe tardive dyskenisia and neuroleptic malignant syndrome. The main representatives of this class are haloperidol and chlorpromazine. As they are most often used in the treatment of positive signs and symptoms, we need to know that these are: hallucination, delirium, psychomotor agitation and thought disorganization.

Read too: Is ketamine an effective alternative to haloperidol in the agitated patient?

On the other hand, antipsychotic drugs considered atypical are characterized by acting on 5HT2A dopaminergic receptors, acting too much on negative symptoms such as: social isolation, psychotic syndromes linked to depressive symptoms, affective blunting, speech poverty, learning and concentration difficulties and cognitive deficit. They are less aggressive medications compared to typical ones and can be used in various conditions, such as anxiety and mood disorders such as bipolar disorder. Some of these medications are: risperidone, olanzapine, quetiapine, clozapine.

Although the clinic of these drugs is widely used in the treatment of various psychiatric conditions, nursing professionals are often responsible for the care and do not have the correct knowledge of the adverse effects of these drugs, which would allow better care actions. Firstly, dehydration and hydroelectrolytic imbalance can be observed in the use of these drugs, and the water balance of this patient is important, in addition we have in neurotoxicities the most affected motor effects, presenting the user with tremor and motor incoordination. Professionals must constantly evaluate the use, being necessary to reduce the dose when the effects are harmful.

The extrapyramidal effects are the most severe and must be the object of constant attention by the nursing team, including rigidity, bradykinesia, tremor, akathisia, involuntary movements and an expressive face. Weight gain and metabolic effects, in addition to anticholinergic effects such as: dry mouth, blurred vision, decreased urinary frequency and urinary retention. Other symptoms should be considered, such as drowsiness that causes many patients to fall from their own height. Change in prolactin levels.

Know more: What is the risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in children exposed to prenatal antipsychotics?

Nursing care in the use of antipsychotics:

Care in presentation, dosage and route of administration;

Care for drug interactions with other classes of drugs, especially anxiolytics or sedatives, guidance when using alcohol and anticonvulsants. Antidiarrheal antacids may alter the effect of the drug;

Care about the risk of falling, which is quite common, due to postural hypotension, possibility of seizure and blurred vision;

Care in relation to food and hygiene, since impaired motor function can make it difficult to handle utensils;

Care regarding physical activity and good nutrition, since weight gain is significant;

Be aware of any progression of motor symptoms, as if there is stiffness, catatonia, fever, the patient may be starting a neuroleptic malignant syndrome that can lead to death, as it is a condition that causes rhabdomyolysis and other physiological changes.

Other care can be constructed by observing the social, instrumental and affective life of the health service user. These drugs can alter libido and make erection difficult, requiring care for this condition, in addition to affecting other functionalities in professional life, and the impact on the user’s life must be subjectively analyzed. In addition, create a unique therapeutic plan that considers the drugs and possible adverse effects and how to provide more unique care.