Official Gazette released TODAY law to create a new loan for the population, check it out

The Federal Government sanctioned the law that enables the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital). The objective is to promote the population’s access to a new loan, in addition to expanding mechanisms that guarantee the granting of microcredit to entrepreneurs.

Official Gazette publishes law on new loan

At first, the project, converted into Law 14,438, changes the collection procedure and management of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), which can now be used to acquire shares in the Microfinance Guarantee Fund (FGM) . In this way, a new credit operation is made possible, however, the fund will not have any guarantee or guarantee from the Diário da União.

According to information from the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, the initiative aims to create mechanisms that stimulate the population’s entrepreneurship and the formalization of small businesses, through instruments that guarantee credit for the realization of projects.

How does Digital SIM work?

In summary, the law determines that operations related to SIM Digital have reduced interest rates, as well as a maximum term of 24 months for repayment of the loan. For those who carry out rural or urban productive activities, the amount released will be R$ 1,500, while Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) will have access to R$ 4,500. In addition, the document also says that the operations will be aimed especially at women.

In turn, the incentives are aimed at individual micro-entrepreneurs who earn up to R$81,000 per year, micro-entrepreneurs who earn up to R$360,000 annually, and small entrepreneurs who earn between R$360,000 and R$4.8 million. . Apart from these benefits, the program also aims to encourage social security inclusion and formalization of low-income entrepreneurs.

Although the Fundo Garantidor de Microfinanças (FGM) was created by Caixa Econômica Federal, any bank will be able to offer resources with a guarantee from the fund, since, according to the secretariat, the resources of the program come from the financial institutions that participated in the action and will fund the loans with their own values.

Finally, the Federal Government’s expectation is that the new SIM Digital credit line will benefit around 4.5 million entrepreneurs as soon as it comes into vogue.

