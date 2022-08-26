Oi (OIBR3) takes another step towards the end of the judicial recovery by confirming the sale of a fixed operation for up to R$ 1.7 billion, but part of the market is no longer interested in telecom – Empiricus CEO recommends replacing action with ‘bargain’ of Ibovespa

Last Monday night (22), the Hey (OIBR3) confirmed the sale of its fixed-line operation to NK 108, subsidiary of Highline do Brasil II Infraestrutura de Telecomunicações, in an acquisition that can reach up to BRL 1.697 billion.

The transaction is one of the last events planned before the end of its judicial recovery process, which has been ongoing since 2016 and has become the largest ever seen in Brazil, with about BRL 65.4 billion in debt.

However, the truth is that a large part of the market is no longer enthusiastic about Oi’s recovery and, for many stock analysts, telecom is no longer a good asset to compose the portfolio.

Felipe Miranda, CEO of Empiricus, is one who thinks this way. In his view, it is time for investors to look for companies with a more solid (and less problematic) track record to invest in given the current economic scenario.

The CEO communicated, in a free reportwho sees no prospect of improvement for OIBR3 shares that compensates for the company’s high risk, despite having bet on recovery in the past, and that there are other better opportunities to “surf” the macro context.

“High inflation led to higher interest rates and we had to change our assumptions. Oi’s high indebtedness was less of a problem with the 2% Selic and it made sense to be positioned in a company undergoing turnaround (restructuring) at this rate, but the leverage and cost of debt become heavier with the current Selic, motivating for sale”, explains Felipe Miranda.

That is why, instead of investing in the Oi share, Miranda recommends that investors bet on a share that, in his view, is a true “bargain” of the Ibovespa currently, while trading at its lowest multiple of the last 10 years. .

For Felipe Miranda, it is time to give up the OIBR3 share and seek profits with a more resilient company share that is at its lowest multiple in the last 10 years. In his view, despite the fact that telecom is close to the end of its judicial recovery, there is no prospect of improvement for the shares in the short term.

To explain his point of view, the CEO of Empiricus cites the macroeconomic scenario. The reasons for excluding Oi from the selection of “Opportunities for a Life”, name of Miranda’s recommended portfolio, are mainly related to the fees and the inflation current.

When the basic interest rate was at historic lows, around 2% per year in 2021, the yield offered by fixed income securities was meager, and investors needed to expose themselves to more risk if they wanted to have a higher return.

However, the game has turned. With Selic at the house of 13.75% per year, the market is no longer willing to invest in such risky cases. In addition, debts contracted linked to the CDI became more expensive with high interest rates.

Therefore, in Miranda’s view, although Oi is approaching the end of its judicial recovery process, there is still a long way to go before it becomes a profitable and valuable company.

“The reasons for the exclusion of Oi are mainly related to the company’s high financial leverage which, although it is reduced with the receipt of funds from recent asset sales, remains high mainly in a high Selic scenario” – Felipe Miranda, CEO of Empiricus

That’s why Miranda decided to recommend the sale of Oi’s shares, understanding that, in an opposite scenario, they would be worth it. And, instead, he’s urging investors to buy a resilient action that is worth a “bargain” in your opinion.

A solid stock, good dividend payer and cheap to buy in place of OIBR3

After having seen why Felipe Miranda doesn’t see potential in Oi’s actions even with the judicial recovery, it’s time to know a stock that is worth your investmentin the analyst’s view.

It is an action of the banking sector, known for being one of the “heavyweights” of the Ibovespa (the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange). In the CEO’s view, this is a company with solid results even in times of crisis, which usually pays good dividends and that, according to your team’s calculations and projections, is very cheap now.

To give you an idea of ​​the size of the “discount” that this stock has today, just say that it trades at its lowest multiple Price over Profit (how much the market is willing to pay for a company’s earnings) of the last 10 years, at a “mere” 9 times P/E.

In more detail, the last time this stock was this cheap compared to the profit it delivers was in January 2010. For Miranda, this implies a unique window of opportunity, which may take a while to be seen again.

Fame is no wonder: from its creation, on September 3, 2015, until July 31, 2022, she had 352% profit, easily outperforming the Ibovespa even in times of crisis. Over the nearly 7 years, the main stock market index yielded “only” 118%.

