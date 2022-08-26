Maiara and Maraísa made it clear that they are still strong in the duo formed between the two

O Brazil still haven’t processed the idea to see Simone and simaria separated. Amid the end of the country duo, fans are afraid to see other formations coming to an end. The sisters Maiara and Maraisa they are still going strong in their careers, however, there are those who believe that the destiny of the group may be traced.

This week, the sensitive Bianca declared on social media that Maiara and marisa they could also complete the duo and go on with their respective solo careers. It turns out that the prediction came to the knowledge of the singers who made it clear that, at the moment, there is no chance of this possibility coming true.

“These people who say they are sensitive it’s all heavy. Only bad things emanate to the world! Have you noticed that none of them feel good? You look at the person’s face and you already see the trickery! Everything you give to the universe is what you get! I never felt good about these people“, he wrote Maraisa at the twitter.

It is worth remembering that in the alert issued by Bianca, the esoteric even asks the relatives to be careful in the coming days. “Forecast: the separation of the duo that will shock. One of them may have a severe depression. Take care, take care, girls“, he defined. So far, Maiara has not commented on the sensitive’s statement.