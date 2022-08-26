Opponents on Sunday, Bahia and Vasco have SAF at different stages | Brazilian series b

The game between Bahia and Vasco, at 4 pm next Sunday, will most likely be the first of the carioca club with Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF). Vasco hopes to regularize its SAF at CBF this Friday, a path that should soon be followed by Tricolor Baiano, which is also working to professionalize its football department with the sale to Grupo City.

Both clubs started to discuss the matter last year, but the process at Vasco was much faster. Nearly six months after signing the pre-agreement with 777 Partners, the club from Rio de Janeiro approved in the General Assembly the sale of 70% of SAF. Bahia, in turn, anticipated some steps and preferred to structure itself better before closing a deal for the sale of 90% of SAF.

Both Bahia and Vasco approached investors who already work in the football field. 777 Partners owns three other clubs around the world, in addition to having a minority stake in Sevilla. The City Group, even more traditional, has 11 clubs.

In Vasco, the effective changes can start from this Friday, when the 777 must complete the registration of the SAF in the CBF. In this way, President Jorge Salgado would no longer interfere in football, which will be controlled by the American group. See below the process of each club towards SAF:

Bahia is in the last steps of a long journey towards officializing a proposal received to become the Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF). Although the club has not yet confirmed, the ge points out the City Group as the partner in this undertaking.

The proposal is for the purchase of 90% of SAF do Bahia.

Conversations between Bahia and Grupo City began in September last year, with the Squadron still in the First Division of Brazilian football. The relegation did not cool the interest that, according to the club’s president, Guilherme Bellintani, came from the Bahian team.

After the first meetings, the negotiation also involved a series of other meetings, including a trip by Belllintani to England and a visit by representatives of the Arab fund to the Tricolor facilities.

Another important move on the way to SAF took place in July of this year, when the Deliberative Council approved the agreement with Banco Opportunity for the payment of a debt that reached R$114 million. After negotiation, the debt was reduced to R$ 35 million.

During participation in Segue o BAba, podcast by gethe president of Bahia, Guilherme Bellintani spoke about the SAF in Bahia and explained that the club has already overcome two of three stages to complete the process.

Debt negotiation; Amount to be invested; Legal details.

– We divide the theme into three major themes. First, the debt, the club’s situation, which has been overcome. The second topic is negotiation, how much will be invested, the role that the association will play. It’s the design debate. And the third is legal, writing everything. We passed the first two,” Bellintani said.

The manager also compared Bahia’s SAF project with that of other clubs in Brazil.

– We did not enter into the logic of structuring the SAF as other Brazilian clubs did. For our part, we think of a project that will be definitive in the club. So we can’t do anything hastily and in an unstructured way.

Bellintani justified that Tricolor walks at a slower pace because it anticipated some stages. He cited the club’s debt verification process as an example.

– We chose the most thorough and careful path possible. Not only in legal and financial terms, but also in terms of the proposal. I think we are in the final phase and this cycle is very important.

City Group clubs around the world:

Manchester City (England)

Girona (Spain)

Estac Troyes (France)

Lommel SK (Belgium)

New York City (United States)

Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay)

Bolivar (Bolivia)

Melbourne City (Australia)

Sichuan Jiuniu (China)

Yokohama Marinos (Japan)

Mumbai City (India)

At Vasco, the SAF process is in its final phase. The club has already approved the sale to 777 Partners, which this week concluded the registration of the new company with the Football Federation of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Ferj) and intends to register with the CBF this Friday. With that, the game against Bahia will already be under the registration of Vasco SAF.

777 paid BRL 700 million for 70% of Vasco’s SAF and will still assume up to BRL 700 million of the club’s debt.

The parties started negotiating in December last year and, in February 2021, they signed a pre-agreement. The last few months were used for representatives of the American group to visit Brazil and get to know Vasco’s structure and for the club to carry out the internal rite of approval of the deal.

– Vasco SAF will be 777 Partners’ main investment in South America, and Vasco will use 777’s network of companies to modernize the club with access to new media technologies, broadcasting and data utilization for talent identification.

– SAF will create conditions for Vasco’s football to recover its high sports performance and for the long-term sustainability of CRVG, and the club will be able to increase its investments in Olympic and Paralympic sports – said Vasco in a note when he announced the agreement with the 777.

After voting in the Deliberative Council and in the General Assembly, the first thing to do was to approve changes to the club’s statute that would allow the creation of a SAF. Afterwards, board members and partners deliberated on the 777 proposal, with the sale approved on the 7th.

Among the commitments made by the company is the investment of R$ 120 million this season, not counting the loan of BRL 70 million made by 777 in March and which will be deducted from the final amount. The Americans also guaranteed to make Vasco their flagship in South America – see details about the contracts between the parties.

Vasco is now going through a transition process to SAF. Executive Paulo Bracks was hired by 777 to be the sports director and has already experienced the day to day of football. With the registrations at Ferj and CBF, the club will complete the transfer of all football assets – players and employees – to the SAF, and also transfer 70% of the shares of the new company to the American group, which will then deposit the money in Vasco SAF’s account and will once and for all command the club.

– We are in debt to the fans, many years without winning anything. I’m a businessman, I know what it is. If you don’t control a debt, with interest… Vasco doesn’t have credit. When you show the swing, everyone runs away. From now on, it will have credibility again. Today we are building Vasco’s future – celebrated the club’s president, Jorge Salgado, after approval by the members.

