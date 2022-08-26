PagBank PagSeguro: Profits and Customers Increase

PagBank PagSeguro had a net profit of R$ 775 million in the first half of this year, a growth of 10% compared to the same period of the previous year, according to data released this Thursday (25). The number of customers increased from 17.6 million in the second quarter of last year to 24.8 million in the same period this year, which represents an increase of 7.2 million people (40.9%).

Revenue was R$7.3 billion, up 65% from the previous year — the money came from the growth in revenues from acquiring (machininhas) and payment solutions, and from the financial services offered by the bank, mainly cash that comes from interest and services.

In the second quarter of this year, net income grew 17%, reaching R$ 403 million.

Increase in the number of customers: PagBank PagSeguro gained 3 million customers in the first half of this year, reaching the mark of 24.8 million customers. The number of customers keeps the company as the second largest digital bank in the market.

Alexandre Magnani, co-CEO of PagBank PagSeguro, says that the increase in the number of customers is related to the company’s mission to democratize access to financial services.

In the second quarter, the company reached the historic mark of R$ 1 trillion in financial transactions processed between January 2016 and June this year. These transactions include spending on cards, loans, transfers, bill payments, mobile recharges and insurance sales, for example.

Better results than expected

Company executives say the results were better than initially expected.

For Magnani, the growth of electronic transactions replacing physical money, the increase in company revenues due to the reopening of the economy and the company’s market share gains were factors that led to this performance.

Focus on credit products

Magnani says that PagBank PagSeguro will continue working to further consolidate the company in the coming months.

“We have the challenge of stimulating and growing more and more credit products. Our strategy to avoid greater risks in this adverse scenario is to grow with collateralized credit products, which have a guarantee behind them, such as the anniversary withdrawal of the FGTS, the consignment of the INSS and the credit card with a CDB limit”, says Magnani.

The company says it does not intend to offer the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan for now.