Palmeiras and Puma launch new number 3 amid post-turbulence peace

Palmeiras and Puma launch, today (26), the club’s new number 3 shirt. The piece, in light green with details in other shades, hits the market on the 108th anniversary of the association’s founding.

Since 2019, the first year that the German multinational wore the club, Verdão’s anniversary has been marking the release of third shirts.

The product hits the market at a time when the partnership is experiencing harmony again, after a brief period of turmoil.

according to UOL Esporte revealed in Danilo Lavieri’s column, Puma was uncomfortable with a rapprochement between the board and the former supplier, Adidas.

Through an official note, Palmeiras denied that such a move had taken place. O UOL Esporte keep your count.

It is important to point out that the release of the shirt at this moment is not linked to the return of good relations between the parties.

As is customary in this industry, the shirt released today, as well as its release date, were approved about a year ago.

change of personnel

Harmony between Puma and Verdão was restored with some changes in the work routine between the club and the company.

The arrival of new professionals at Puma in key positions of contact with Palmeiras also brought oxygen to the partnership. The contract between the parties was renewed until the end of 2024 in the last days of Mauricio Galiotte’s administration, at the end of last year.

The peace, however, doesn’t solve some of the problems fans have raised with Puma in terms of product distribution and item pricing. President Leila Pereira has also publicly expressed her displeasure with the difficulty fans have had in finding official licensed material produced by Puma.

During her presidential campaign, Leila also expressed a desire to launch an official team shirt at a more affordable price, something that makes no sense from a market point of view, nor is it contractually allowed.

See the other number 3 models launched by Puma

2019 Model – Aquatic Green and Savoyard Cross

Gustavo Gómez celebrates Palmeiras’ goal against CSA Image: Bruno Ulivieri/AGIF

The first model 3 of the partnership was the aqua green shirt, in 2019. The piece that, on the field, brought the scudetto alluding to the 2018 Brazilian title, was well received by the fans..

2020 template – Green and neon

Lucas Braga disputes bid in Santos game against Palmeiras, in the Brasileirão Image: Fernanda Luz/AGIF

The first model of 2020 was all green, with variations in sponsorships, badge, player name number, in a neon green and flashy.

2021 Model – Gold and Tapioca

New Palmeiras third shirt, in honor of the 2020 Triple Crown Image: Publicity/Palmeiras

The 2021 model, whose motto was “gold”, referred to the achievements of Palmeiras, honoring the 2020 triple crown — Paulista, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores — and paving the way for future achievements. The golden tone was obtained by making the piece in the color industrially known as “tapioca”. This is the favorite shirt of coach Abel Ferreira, who usually presents friends with a unit of the piece with his name and the number 78, year he was born, on the back.