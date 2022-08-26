‘Pantanal’ actor’s dead friend practiced jiu-jitsu and took care of 3 brothers for mother’s day laborer to work | Sao Paulo

Eduardo Delfino was 13 years old, studying at a municipal school, taking free jiu-jitsu classes, and taking care of three younger brothers so his mother could work as a day laborer in São Paulo. He was also best friends with 12-year-old child actor Gustavo Corasini, known for his role as Tadeu as a child in TV Globo’s soap opera “Pantanal”.

Eduardo died last Tuesday afternoon (23) after being run over by a neighbor who hit him and Gustavo with her car in Itaim Paulista, East Zone of the capital. The actor survived: he had fractures, was operated on and was still hospitalized until the last update of this report.

“Eduardo was very happy, he liked to dance, he practiced jiu-jitsu for free”, he said, this Thursday (25th) to the g1, the coordinator of the school where Gustavo studies. She also knew the boy who died because his mother works for her as a day laborer. “She’s shaken. Her son was very good, responsible: he took care of his three younger brothers while his mother went to work.” The children’s father would be separated from the mother.

1 of 6 Eduardo Delfino practiced jiu-jitsu. He was friends with Gustavo Corasini, actor of ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks Eduardo Delfino practiced jiu-jitsu. He was friends with Gustavo Corasini, actor of ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Reproduction/Social networks

Videos recorded by a friend of Eduardo and Gustavo show the boys walking together, playing and smiling down Rua das Espumas moments before being hit by the silver Hyundai Veloster (look above). They had gone to observe the shiny red fire truck that was nearby to help the mason of a construction that had fallen and was feeling sick.

Eduardo and Gustavo sat in front of the gate of a house. Firefighters asked a resident to remove her son’s car from the road to make way for another vehicle that had been called: an ambulance from the corporation’s rescue. The 53-year-old woman got into the Veloster and, instead of backing up, accelerated the car forward, towards the boys, who ended up trapped.

2 of 6 Witness photographed silver car that ran over ‘Pantanal’ actor and his friend inside a condominium in the East Zone of São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure/Personal archive Witness photographed silver car that ran over ‘Pantanal’ actor and his friend inside a condominium in the East Zone of São Paulo – Photo: Disclosure/Personal archive

The woman told the military police officers who attended the incident that she fumbled with the pedals because the car is automatic. The woman was arrested in flagrante delicto in the 50th Police District (DP), Itaim Paulista, who charged her with culpable homicide and bodily harm (with no intention to kill or injure). Through a note, the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) informed that she would undergo a custody hearing in court. The folder had not informed, however, if she was still in detention or if she had been released until the last update of this report.

3 of 6 Witness took a picture of how the gate of a house looked after the vehicle pressed ‘Pantanal’ actor and friend — Photo: Disclosure/Personal archive Witness took a picture of how the gate of a house looked after the vehicle pressed ‘Pantanal’ actor and friend – Photo: Disclosure / Personal archive

Photos taken by witnesses show firefighters trying to evacuate friends who were trapped between the car and the gate after the accident. Edward died on the spot. Gustavo was taken with fractures in his arm, leg and pelvis to Hospital Santa Marcelina, in the East Zone. He’s not at risk of life.

Gustavo learned this Thursday (25) of Eduardo’s death. “He cried a lot. He was his best friend,” he told the g1 Aline Cintra, the actor’s manager.

Eduardo was buried on this farm in Ferraz de Vasconcelos, in the metropolitan region. A jiu-jitsu practitioner, the student was honored by friends during the wake.

4 of 6 Gustavo underwent surgery and is recovering in the hospital — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Gustavo underwent surgery and is recovering in the hospital — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Gustavo’s mother, Fernanda Corasini, accompanies the actor in bed and told on her son’s Instagram profile that he is conscious. “It gets very sleepy all day, but we talked a lot now at dawn when he woke up. We pray and thank God for his miracle. Thank you all for so much beautiful message and love”, wrote the woman.

Edward was the eldest of the children. In addition to him and his mother, his 11-year-old sister and two brothers, aged 8 and 5, lived in the same house. Fernanda had known him since she was a baby. “He was very playful, but he also knew how to be serious and disciplined when, for example, he was in charge of heating the food that his mother left for his younger siblings,” she said.

Eduardo’s neighbors decided to do a crowdfunding, announced on social media, to raise money and try to help his family pay the funeral expenses.

5 of 6 Actor’s profile reports what happened and asks for help to pay for his friend’s funeral — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Actor’s profile reports what happened and asks for help to pay for his friend’s funeral — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

“We will continue to decorate our beautiful street in his honor,” wrote Fernanda Corasini, Gustavo’s mother, on her son’s Instagram about his friend Eduardo.

“There were so many happy moments that they spent together, so many jokes, smiles, jokes and even fights. You were a brother to Gustavo and a son to me, you disturbed me saying that I was your mother. Your mission here was short but it was intense, you lived like big people, full of responsibilities, but he was just a boy. A happy, playful boy, who didn’t leave anyone alone. Until your last role together to cure what was happening, you were having a blast. Eduardo, God bless you welcome with open arms my boy, my calf as you liked to say. Here we will support your mother and brothers, go in peace your mission was successfully accomplished. Take care of these kids from above please. We love you and you will be sorely missed. Let’s continue to decorate our beautiful street in your honor“, wrote Fernanda on Gustavo’s page.

Gustavo Corasini’s family, actor from Pantanal, pays tribute to a friend who was hit by a car

Actor José Loreto, who plays the character Tadeu as an adult in “Pantanal” sympathized with the tragedy involving Gustavo, who played the same character as a child. “Força”, wrote Loreto on the child actor’s page, putting a heart after it.

On social media, the actor’s family thanked the people who are sending him messages of affection. “Thank you all for the words and understanding. Unfortunately I’m not able to answer everyone. With faith in God, soon our boy will be back here.”