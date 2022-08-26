Pantanal: After saying goodbye to Irma, Trindade returns to José Leôncio’s farm and meets the ‘princess’: “Our promise…”

After leaving the Leôncios’ farm, the worker will return to the place and interact with Mariana’s daughter (Selma Egrei)

In the previous chapters of “wetland“, a serial created by Benedito Ruy Barbosa and adapted by Bruno Luperi, Trinity (Gabriel Sater) left the farm of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) to protect Sister (Camila Morgado) and the baby bump. The pawn even had his last night of love with the ‘princess’.

After the farewell, the guitarist will return to the biome, according to information from columnist André Romano, from the “TV Observatory”. In a mysterious way, the disciple of the devil will deliver the redhead. “He is alive? And why isn’t he crying?“, asks the daughter of Mariana (Selma Egrei).

The musician will then place the child in the unemployed woman’s arms and answer: “This little devil has more life than you and me. He doesn’t have any reason to cry anymore… I cut the tie that held people’s lives… And I’ll carry our promise with me”.

Later, the character will also encounter eugenio (Almir Sater), will deliver his guitar and have the final farewell. “I’m hanging my viola. This viola will be more useful in your hands than it was in mine.“, will assure the friend of Tiberius (Guito).