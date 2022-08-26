Pantanal: Velho do Rio exposes a dark secret about Tadeu and asks Juma to hide the truth from Jove: “You can’t talk…”

In wetlandO old man from the river (Osmar Prado) will explain a secret about Tadeu (José Loreto). According to information from the portal “Resumo das Novelas Online”, the mystical being will tell the Juma (Alanis Guillen) the truth about the paternity of the pawn and will say that Zefa’s boyfriend (Paula Barbosa) is not the biological son of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira).

The protector of nature will even reveal that neither Phylum (Dira Paes) knows who the pilot’s father is, according to the media outlet. “Tadeu is not Zé Leôncio’s true thread. He’s not my grandson like the other two [Jove e José Lucas]not even Filo knows who the father is“, will affirm the entity. The heiress of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes), of course, will be surprised by the statement and will question the veracity of the information.

“And why would I lie?“, will reply the anaconda man. Then the elder will alert and ask the savage to hide the fact until Jove (Jesuit Barbosa). “You can’t tell anyone, not even Joventino… Filó is a great woman“, will observe the mysterious being.

Confused, the jaguar woman will ask why old Joventino confided this secret. As usual, the Pantanal legend will use its wisdom to reflect. “Because it’s the truth, and the truth you can sink into the water, you can put weight on it, tie it up, but one day it ends up escaping and coming to the surface“, he will conclude. It is worth noting that the soap opera is created by Benedito Ruy Barbosa and adapted by Bruno Luperi.