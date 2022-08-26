Pantanal: Zé Lucas fears for the death of José Leôncio after the arrival of Maria Bruaca and makes a prediction: “You will have to kill!”

The good guy, knowing that Tenório (Murilo Benício) is capable of going over anyone, will warn his father in the next chapters

the arrival of Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) as a new resident on the farm of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) promises to stir up the next chapters of “Pantanal”. hurt, tenorio (Murilo Benício) will put his neighbor and his children at risk after hiring Solano (Rafa Sieg) as a hitman. fearing the worst, Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will make a “forecast”.

the pawn knows that tenorio seeks revenge and will warn his father in scenes that are yet to air, according to André Romano: “I don’t blame you, Dad. I’m just worried. With his past (Tenório)… For someone I already order to kill so many people, what would order to kill another one?”, will say. The cattle king, without fear of dying, will try to calm the good son’s spirits.

“If we are afraid of doing what is right in this life, son, one hour or another we will have to bend to those who only want to do wrong! This Tenório can’t be worse than a marruá… And I’ve already caught so many”answer to. “This one you won’t be able to bring it in, father… You’ll have to kill him or he’ll kill you!”will close Jose Lucaswhich is correct in your guess.

This is because the first victim of Solanoaccording to “Gshow”will be the boy himself. Jose Lucas will take the horse for a ride, but will be surprised by the assassin with a long-distance shot. The former love interest of Juma (Alanis Guillen) is not going to die, but he will have a hard time and will be rescued by the old man from the river (Osmar Prado).