payroll loans should be released in September

More than 20 million Brazilians will be able to apply for the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan in the coming months. The estimate is from the Ministry of Citizenship, which was responsible for creating rules and regulating credit. With this, anyone interested can apply for payroll loans, receive the money and have the installments deducted every month from the installments of their benefit. So, to find out more, check it out below.

Auxílio Brasil: payroll-deductible loans should be released in September

First, it must be said that all citizens who are entitled to Auxílio Brasil can apply for the loan. However, not everyone has to ask for the consignment. You only need to make this request if you want to. Also, you need to consider whether it’s really worth taking that money now. After all, you will end up with a monthly debt related to the installments, which the government will discount month after month.

According to experts, the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan may even be a good idea, as long as you need this amount in an emergency. However, if you are thinking of taking out this loan to invest the money or buy superfluous things, it may not be a good option. This is because, in addition to the issue of discounted installments, there is a charge of interest on this amount.

Finally, in a recent interview, the Minister of Citizenship stated that the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan should be released as of September. The law has already been passed and signed into law by the president. It is important to remember that the assignable margin will be 40%, which means that you will only be able to commit 40% of the aid amount to the loan installment.

