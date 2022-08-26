Petrobras (PETR4) is the biggest ‘dairy cow’ in the world: state-owned company beats Apple and other global giants by becoming the largest dividend payer on the planet — find out which other companies are in the ranking

THE Petrobras (PETR4) received the title of largest dividend payer in the world, leaving behind companies such as apple, Microsoft and Nestlé. The state-owned company distributed almost R$ 50 billion in earnings in the second quarter and filled the pockets of shareholders.

The fat payments made the oil company receive the crown, according to the ranking of manager Janus Henderson. The manager’s Global Dividend Index analyzes earnings paid quarterly by the world’s 1200 largest companies by market capitalization.

On the other hand, a Brazilian giant that was among the top ten in the previous quarter was left out of the top 20. If you want to find out which company it is and check the complete ranking with the biggest dividend payers in the world, access our group on Telegram (just click here).

There you can access the complete list. In addition, you will also receive decisive market analysis for your wealth, investment insights that can put good money in your pocket and the opinion of the main analysts and managers in the country consulted by our reporters. Click here to join.

Google could be about to become a ‘milk cow’ and pay fat dividends to shareholders

In one of his most recent columns for Your Money, Empiricus analyst Richard Camargo talks about the possibility that Google is on the cusp of becoming a dividend case. In a post on our Instagram page we reveal the details, check them out below and take the opportunity to follow us there (just click here).

So you get exclusive analysis from our columnists with off-the-radar investment insights that can put good money in your pocket in the long run. Click here and follow our profile on the social network.