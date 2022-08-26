Petrobras surprises and dethrones Nestlé as the biggest dividend payer

The rise in prices of Petroleum in the international market helped to boost the results of the oil companies. The Brazilian Petrobras paid $9.7 billion to shareholders in the second quarter, up from $1 billion in the same period last year, making it the largest payer of dividends in the world, according to the Global Dividend Index, which analyzes payments from 1,200 companies around the world.

In the order, the company was in first place, displacing the Swiss Nestlé, which in the last seven quarters led or was the second place in the list of biggest dividend payers. Following Petrobras and Nestlé are, in order, Río Tinto, China Mobile, Mercedes-Benz, BNP Paribas, Ecopetrol, Allianz, Microsoft and Sanofi. The index published by British brokerage Janus Henderson Investors shows that increases in corporate cash flows in emerging markets were driven by the oil sector. “Rising oil prices generated 14 billion in payment increases, more than half of which came from Petrobras and much of the rest from Ecopetrol in Colombia (which included a special dividend),” the report says. Due to the rise in prices, Petrobras increased its payments to shareholders by 7 billion dollars in the second quarter of the year.

The highlight is not just Brazilian – 94% of global companies increased payments or kept them stable in the second quarter. Global dividends rose 11.3% to an all-time high of $544.8 billion. Growth was 19.1% as US dollar strength and other factors were taken into account. “Despite the significant economic disruption caused by the pandemic, global dividends have surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Furthermore, the recovery is so strong that dividends are now just 2.3% below the long-term trend.”

At the Brazildividends for Brazilian companies reached US$10.4 billion in the second quarter of 2022, up from US$4.2 billion compared to the same period last year, and the highest total since 2009, when the survey began.

THE JBS and Bradesco also appear in the highest paying index, with distributions of US$465 million and US$219 million, respectively. “The second quarter was slightly above our expectations, but we are unlikely to see such strong growth for the rest of the year. Many of the easy gains have already been made as the post-Covid-19 recovery is almost complete. We are also facing a significantly slower global economy and headwind from the strength of the US dollar,” says Ben Lofthouse, head of global assets at Janus Henderson Investors. For the analyst, in Latin America, continued strong prices and increased gains in local currency due to the strong appreciation of the dollar – which is the global currency for all these export industries – should still keep local cash flows at levels historically high.

