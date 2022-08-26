Pezzolano leaves Atlético-MG warning about dispute in 2023

Credit: Gustavo Aleixo – Cruzeiro

In an interview shown on Globo Esporte, Paulo Pezzolano revealed that he has been approached by Atlético-MG fans in the streets. However, even if there are some healthy provocations, the Cruzeiro coach is winning praise for his work in front of Raposa. Chosen to lead the club’s reconstruction project, the Uruguayan wants to fulfill the goal set in 2022 in Serie B and see the celestial team playing for the national elite next season.

In this way, the commander of Cruzeiro left a warning to Atlético-MG. Even with Galo finding itself in a better moment, there is a prediction that the rival, soon, can resume its strength on national soil and fight head on for the main titles.

“Many Atlético-MG fans ask me for pictures on the streets, they say they like to see Cruzeiro play. Sometimes there is a rooster cry. There’s a lot of respect, but a lot of nervousness too. They know that Cruzeiro in Serie A is a very big team and that it will be very strong again. It’s going to be tough for them to compete.” said.

Regarding the relationship with Ronaldo, owner of SAF do Cruzeiro, Pezzolano pointed out that the Phenomenon’s schedule prevents more constant contact. Despite this, when available, the manager makes a point of staying on top of matters, a stance that was praised by the coach. Now, there is an expectation that the five-time world champion, currently in Europe, will be present in the Raposa access game.

“The relationship with him is good. We’re always chatting every time he comes over. We don’t have a very close relationship, but he is a very nice person, very humble and always tries to be close. God grant that he comes and that we gain access as soon as possible.l,” he said.