Photos show damage to the mansion where Belo and Gracyanne lived; owner charges BRL 483,000 in court

Former technical reports mansion where the couple lived Belo and Gracyanne Barbosa, in São Paulo, revealed the before and after of the house. The couple received an eviction order for non-payment, on May 18, 2022. By the 5th Civil Court of the Regional Court III – Jabaquara, the owner of the property tries to receive payment of BRL 483 thousand.

According to G1, the value refers to the cost of rents, IPTU, bills, contractual fine and moral damages. The court gave 15 days for the amount to be paid. The decision is on August 4, and the couple received the subpoena on the 10th.

See images:

Subtitle: Sink appears on bathroom floor Photograph: reproduction

Subtitle: pool area Photograph: reproduction

The deadline for payment of the amount is until this Thursday (25). In addition to Belo and Gracyanne, the company Central de Shows e Evento Ltda. was cited in the process to pay the amounts.

first months paid off

Subtitle: damaged furniture Photograph: reproduction

The first three months were paid off, as were the consumption bills, but after that period, the delay would have started. The report contacted the defense, but received no response until the last update of this article.

The mansion, according to the document, was rented with some furniture, and an inspection report was made before the lease.

Subtitle: Wall with infiltration in the property Photograph: reproduction

Among the areas, the property had an outdoor space with a barbecue with pizza oven, wooden cabinets, paintings, gym, swimming pool, potted plants and waterfall in the pool, bathroom in the outdoor area, security cabin, laundry, washing machines and dryers. , built-in cabinets, fireplace, bathtub, dining room and other furniture.