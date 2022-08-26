Photos show destruction of Belo and Gracyanne in the mansion; owner charges BRL 483 thousand

Singer Belo and his wife, fitness muse Gracyanne Barbosa, were ordered to pay R$ 483,156.46, including rents, IPTU, bills, contractual fine and moral damages to the owner of the mansion where they stayed. Photos of the technical reports show the destruction caused by the couple during their stay.

According to g1, the Court gave 15 days for the amount to be paid. The decision is of August 4th, and the couple received the subpoena on the 10th. The deadline for payment is this Thursday (25th). The residence is in the neighborhood of Moema, in São Paulo.

According to the document, the agreed rent was R$ 14,300, together with the amount of R$ 1,700 of IPTU, due on the 20th of each month. Payment of expenses for electricity, water and insurance should also be made.

The first three months were paid off, as were the consumption bills, but after that period, the delay would have started.

Among the areas, the property had an outdoor area with a barbecue with pizza oven, wooden cabinets, paintings, gym, swimming pool, potted plants and waterfall in the pool, bathroom in the outdoor area, security cabin, laundry, washing machines and dryers. , built-in cabinets, fireplace, bathtub, dining room and other furniture.

See photos: