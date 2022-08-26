Pope Francis asks North Korea to invite him to visit | World

Pope Francis on Friday asked North Korea to invite him to visit the country, in an interview with a South Korean television channel in which he said he would not miss any opportunity to work for peace.
“When they invite, and that’s the same asand say please invite me, I won’t say no”, declared the Pope Francis to South Korean state broadcaster KBS.
“The aim is nothing more than brotherhood,” added the 85-year-old pontiff.
The possibility of a papal visit to North Korea was considered in 2018, when then South Korean President Moon Jae-in established contacts with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Moon, a Catholic, told a summit meeting that Kim said the pope would be welcomed into his country “with enthusiasm”.
Francis said at the time that he would like to travel to North Korea if he received an official invitation. But contacts between Pyongyang and Seoul were cut short after the failure of the second meeting between Kim and then US President Donald Trump in February 2019.
South Korean checkpoints, in front, and North Korea, in the background, hours before the military parade in Pyongyang on Monday (25) – Photo: Kim Hong-Ji/ Reuters
Relations between the two Koreas, separated since the end of the 1950-1953 war, worsened after the inauguration of new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in May.
Suk-yeol proposed an economic aid plan for the North in exchange for the country’s denuclearization, but Kim Jong Un’s communist regime rejected the idea.
North Korea has accused the South of being responsible for the coronavirus outbreak that affected the country in May and has threatened to “wipe off the map” the authorities in Seoul in retaliation.
The North carried out a record number of weapons tests in 2022, including the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time since 2017. The pope has called on Koreans on several occasions to “work for peace”.
“You, the Korean people, suffered from the war,” he reiterated in the interview aired on Friday.
Religious freedom is enshrined in the Constitution of North Korea, but in practice any religious activity is prohibited.
The Pyongyang regime has already allowed several aid projects from Catholic organizations, but has no direct relationship with the Vatican.
When Pope Francis visited South Korea in 2014, he celebrated a special mass devoted to the reunification of the two Koreas.