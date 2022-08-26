Pope Francis prepares succession with the inauguration of 20 new cardinals – World

O Pope Franciswho faces the difficulties of age and does not rule out the possibility of resigning for health reasons, prepares his succession with the inauguration on Saturday (27) of 20 new cardinals. Among them, 16 with the right to vote in the conclave for the election of his successor, including two Brazilians.

The 85-year-old pontiff has summoned all the world’s cardinals to an unprecedented two-day meeting, which will take place after “creation”, the religious term for the 20 new “princes of the Church”.

The inauguration of the new cardinals will take place from 16:00 (11:00 GMT) during a solemn ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

Dedicated to the reform of the Pontifical Constitution, approved in March and in force since June 5, the convocation of almost 300 cardinals is a kind of pre-conclave, during which an assessment of the situation of the Church after almost 10 years of leadership of the Latin American Pope.

The meeting provoked much speculation, in particular about the state of health of the pope, who underwent a colon surgery in 2021 and suffers from pain in his right knee that prevents him from walking and forces him to use a wheelchair.

Francis did not rule out the possibility of resigning in the face of health difficulties, as he admitted at the end of July to journalists who followed his trip to Canada. “Changing the pope wouldn’t be a catastrophe,” he declared, before explaining: “I didn’t think about this possibility, but that doesn’t mean I won’t think about it the day after tomorrow,” he said. “The door is open,” he added.

With the inauguration of the new cardinals, Francis includes in the list of possible religious successors coming from the peripheries of the world, certainly more open, less accustomed to the intrigues of the Roman Curia.

Brazilians

The list includes names from Brazil, Paraguay, India, Singapore, Mongolia and East Timor. In the list of 16 cardinals under the age of 80 and, therefore, entitled to vote in the event of a conclave for the resignation or death of the pope, are three Latin Americans: two Brazilians – Leonardo Ulrich Steiner, Archbishop of Manaus, and Paulo Cezar Costa, Archbishop of Brasília – and a Paraguayan – Adalberto Martínez Flores, Archbishop of Asunción.

A fourth, Colombian Jorge Enrique Jiménez Carvajal, is over 80 years old and will not be able to participate in an election for the future pontiff.

At the end of his eighth consistory, almost one for each year of papacy, as in March 2023 he will complete 10 years at the head of the Church, Francis will be responsible for the designation of 83 cardinals from the current total of 132 electors, almost two-thirds of the group.