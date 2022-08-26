Powell highlights focus on reducing US inflation and that this will require “sustained period of below-trend growth”

In a speech of just under 10 minutes, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivered a message of concern about inflation this Friday (26) at the Jackson Hole symposium. He pointed out that the Fed is likely to impose more interest rate hikes in the coming months and is focused on taming the highest inflation in four decades.

Powell noted that the United States will need tight monetary policy “for a while” before inflation gets under control and moves towards the 2% per year target, which means slower growth, a weaker labor market and “some pain” for families and businesses, he highlighted, in comments warning that there is no quick cure for rapidly rising prices.

“These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But failing to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.”

“Reducing inflation will likely require a sustained period of below-trend growth. Also, there will most likely be some easing of labor market conditions,” she pointed out.

As the pain mounts to get inflation back on target, people shouldn’t expect the Fed to pull back quickly until the inflation problem is resolved, Powell said.

According to the chairman of the Fed, the estimate of long-term neutral benchmark rates at 2.25% to 2.5% “is not a position to stop or pause necessarily”.

He also reiterated that the decision on raising interest rates in September will depend on the totality of the data since the last meeting of the Fomc (Federal Open Market Committee), in July.

Powell didn’t give any indication of how far interest rates might rise, just saying the Fed will do what it takes, amid speculation between a 0.5 percentage point hike and 0.75 point hike at the next meeting.

“History strongly cautions against easing monetary policy prematurely,” Powell said. “We must continue until the work is done. History shows that the costs to employment of reducing inflation tend to increase when there is delay.”

Recent data showed some decline in inflation, with the PCE price index – closely watched by the Fed – slowing its rise in July to 6.3% year-on-year from 6.8% in June.

But “a single month improvement falls far short of what the Committee (Federal Open Market, FOMC) will need to see before we can be confident that inflation is falling,” Powell said.

The decision on how much to raise rates “will depend on the totality of the data received and the evolution of the outlook,” Powell said, with more employment and inflation reports to come.

In previous Jackson Hole appearances, Powell’s remarks leaned more toward high-level discussions of Fed strategy and analysis.

He acknowledged this in his opening speech. But with the Fed trying to keep markets and the general public informed about what’s to come, he said the intensity of the moment calls for a more reasoned approach.

“Today, my comments will be shorter, my focus will be narrower, and my message will be more direct,” said Powell.

(with Reuters)

