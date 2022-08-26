Princess Diana’s exclusive car up for auction

An exclusive black Ford Escort driven by the late Princess Diana in the 1980s will be auctioned this weekend at the Silverstone circuit in the UK.

One of 130 lots offered for sale on Saturday, the RS Turbo Series 1 Escort belonged to Diana between 1985 and 1988. more than 100 thousand pounds (equivalent to R$ 600 thousand).

The RS Turbo Series 1 was usually done in white, but the royal family’s police guard asked that Diana’s be painted black “out of discretion,” auctioneers said.

The princess driving the vehicle, which has about 40,000 km on it, was “a very brave choice”, Arwel Richards, a classic car specialist at Silverstone Auctions, told Reuters.

“All the other members of the royal family would be driving around London in the back of an official car and her driving a car you would see in a housing project.”

Princess Diana’s Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 up for auction Image: Disclosure

Next week marks the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death, aged 36, when the limousine she was a passenger in slammed into a Paris tunnel while fending off chasing paparazzi.

With information from Reuters