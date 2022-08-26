Quiet quitting: the new trend in the corporate world

As you may have read, there is a new trend and movement emerging in the corporate world known as #QuietQuitting (or “silent resignation”, in Portuguese). A TikTok video on the subject published in July by the profile @zkchillin (now @zaidleppelin) went viral, and many users responded with their opinions and experiences. The term #QuietQuitting gained over 8 million views on the platform just last week.

Career experts and professional growth websites are trying to define what this movement means, why it is gaining so much popularity now, and how important it is to both employees and employers.

Just like the “Great Dismissal” started as a sentence (coined by professor Anthony Klotzwho studied the departures of hundreds of professionals in his interview with Bloomberg Businessweek), quiet quitting has the power to catalyze some important reassessments about work and career.

What is quiet quitting?

The term is trending on TikTok and has had repercussions on other media and career platforms and sites. The name is a little misleading because it doesn’t refer to quitting your job or making plans to do so “silently”.

In fact, he discusses limiting professional tasks to only what is strictly defined in your job description. That is, not taking on more duties and tasks than your current role dictates and doing as little as you can to complete the necessary work, but doing it well.

The goal is avoid burnout by working longer hours than necessary and doing more than you were hired to do – without being paid for it.

This movement also gives a voice to all those who are dissatisfied with the way they are treated by their employers, who force employees back to offices when remote arrangements were acceptable and productive and not pay for the extra work that is done.

Why has it gained popularity now?

The pandemic has brought many work challenges that are contributing to burnout, depression, anxiety, anger and a feeling of lack of control over our lives.

And these challenges are still falling more about womenwhich often also have to reconcile more household responsibilitiescare for children and the elderly and help in the education of children.

The new normal of “remote work,” while having some benefits, can blur the lines between home and work and make it even harder to feel when we’ve “finished” the work we’re being paid for.

While the remote model can allow us more flexibility, it can also be much more difficult to move away from being constantly “online”. This makes it impossible for us to relax and completely separate from work – focus for a period of time on our personal lives, hobbies, family and other activities without professional interruptions.

This is not a new phenomenon, but the pandemic has increased the stress and burden many feel about the amount of work they have, far beyond what they were hired to do.

Why Quiet Quitting Resonated So Much

The term (and the phrase “to resign”) gives people a sense of personal power and urgency in relation to what millions of people are feeling today. And that allows them some new ways of thinking about how to regain control of their lives. Plus, it’s empowering for people to see that they’re not alone (and that millions of other professionals share the same issues).

Like this the Great Dismissal movement, it legitimized professionals’ concerns about work and working life, and helped them take steps that make them feel more in control of their careers and how they are living their lives. it helped the leaders to wake up to the seriousness of the problem and the way they were leading.

The Disadvantages of “Silent Dismissal”

Doing the job you were hired to do and nothing more can cause misunderstandings between you and your boss. That’s why it’s important to talk to him about it.

Also, there are unspoken rules about what we need to do in the world of work to succeed and advance in our careers, and they are different in different work cultures. And unfortunately, For people black, women and other underrepresented groups, the ruler is on another level.

So, rather than seeing this move as a “silent resignation,” I encourage people to try to close the power gaps.

Follow these steps to become your most powerful version:

Understand what is not working and why

Take time to understand what you feel is and isn’t working in your role and career. Evaluate why you might be doing more than you thought you needed to.

Find out how long this has been going on and how many other jobs this has been required of you. And pay attention to how you might be sustaining or perpetuating it.

Don’t be quiet – be clear and strong

Before stopping “silently” from doing work that was considered yours, talk to your boss to share your views on his role and hear his thoughts on it, to make sure you’re on the same page. Build a strong, clear, and unemotional argument (with facts, metrics, data, and support) for why you have more tasks than you should for the salary you get.

Understand that “just stopping” from doing work that was considered yours normally doesn’t go well. You need to give some context and communicate what you’re changing if you want to make these types of changes work for your team and company.

Set stronger boundaries

Be very clear about how you want to engage with your team, when you can receive and respond to emails and calls, how you prefer to handle urgent matters that come up, and other issues. And discuss this with your team and management.

If you are doing more than what is healthy, appropriate, and necessary to do, get some outside help (a mentor, a colleague, or perhaps some therapeutic support) to examine this behavior. If it’s a chronic behavior, it’s not just related to that job. Ask yourself, “How many years have I had this problem?” And ask for help to stop.

Prioritize what matters

Find out what is most important to you and take a firm stand to prioritize it. take a good look at how do you manage (or not) your time. It could mean that you decide that work will give you a fair wage, but your true interests are outside of work, and that matters more, or that your family comes first.

To have what you want in life, you have to recognize what matters most and have the courage to honor those priorities.

lead better

And if you’re a leader today, it’s time to connect more deeply with the people you lead. Take this opportunity – as quiet quitting is at the forefront of what we’re reading and talking about – to sit down with your employees individually and as a team and have an open and honest dialogue about what’s working and what’s not.

Be the leader you need to be and ask what needs to change.

>> Apply or nominate someone for the 2022 Under 30 selection