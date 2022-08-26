Quina: Single bet of the 5932 contest earns BRL 3.1 million

THE Cashier informed that a simple bet, carried out in the city of Taquaritinga-SP, hit the five numbers of Quina 5932, taking the main prize in the amount of R$ 3,148,653.44, on Wednesday (24). The numbers drawn were: 10-24-30-40-70.

In addition to the main bet, the 5932 contest awarded 132 players who hit the court. Each player took a total of BRL 2,930.44. Players who hit the suit (5,475 bets) and the Duke (108,621 bets) were also awarded.

Quina draw this Thursday (25)

The draw for Quina’s 5933 contest takes place this Thursday (25), at 8 pm and will be broadcast live on the internet through the bank’s official YouTube channel. The prize is estimated at R$ 700 thousand.

How to bet?

First of all, to compete it is necessary that the player is over 18 years old and has a valid CPF. Then, just register and accept the terms of use of the portal.

Quina’s minimum bet amount is R$2, with the right to 5 numbers. The maximum value, with the possibility of betting on 15 numbers, is R$ 6,006. In the case of online betting, payment must be made by credit card or internet banking Cashier.

Remembering that betting on the internet can cost more to the citizen. The minimum amount is now R$ 30. However, the amount can be used for other types of lotteries, such as Lotofácil, Super Sete, Timemania, Lotomania, Mega Sena and etc.

What are the odds of winning?

According to Caixa data, the odds of winning at Quina with single bets, playing five tens, is one in 24,040,016.

However, the probability of winning the draw can increase for those who bet 6 tens. In that chance, the odds are one in 4,006,669. Whoever bets with 15 tens, the chances of success are 1 in 8,005.