Read the review of Samaritan, Sylvester Stallone’s new film

The thing about twists is that they have, by definition, to surprise audiences. The sentence may seem obvious, but the chance is very high that you will want to say it out loud at the end of Samaritan. The action film, which puts Sylvester Stallone back on the superhero bandwagon (after the tip in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. two, 2017), telegraphs the big reveal of its third act from the opening credits. And since there isn’t much more on offer than that, it digs its own grave of oblivion.

movies like logan (2017), Iron Man 3 (2013), The professional (1994) and other works of the “old man and child” trope are milked by the screenwriter Bragi F. Schut to give to Samaritan your plot. Teenager obsessed with stories about an old hero, Sam Cleary (Javon Walton) comes to believe that an old, reclusive neighbor (Stallone) is his superpowered idol — killed years before, in a clash with his arch-nemesis that supposedly claimed both their lives. After much urging and the occasional catalytic event, the unlikely duo bond, but their friendship quickly goes into jeopardy thanks to an admirer of the fallen villain.

Following in a very protocol way the booklet of this type of history, Samaritan he is held hostage to the promise of surprise that he rehearses in his opening minutes to actually inject some personality into himself. In itself a frustrating experience, since cinema should never be reduced to mere scares and revelations, everything gets worse because the idea behind this turning point holds an interesting narrative potential – which is, here, totally wasted. In some reality of the multiverse, Samaritan manages to combine generic shit with an interesting reflection on the Manichaeism we are used to dealing with in superhero films. Unfortunately not in ours!

When he announces with drama, pomp and tearful eyes what he has made obvious throughout his 96 minutes that he feels more like 120, Samaritan has nothing to do with it, simply trampling any interesting development possibilities. Samaritan manages to be so obtuse to his next drama that he still ends in an early-franchise cynical tone, even though its main star is 76 years old and does all the fight scenes (very poorly directed by Julius Avery, by the way) in a cap and coat, to facilitate the exchange for a stunt double. At last, the pure juice of the streaming cannon fodder.