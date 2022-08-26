Real Digital will allow the Government to control the population’s money

According to an article by the BIS, the Central Bank will have full control of the population’s money, through Real Digital.

According to the Central Bank (BC), in 2023, tests of Real Digital should begin. In short, the delay in the start of operations only increases the expectations of Brazilians. This is said, as the new money is supposed to work as an extension of physical currency, with the promise that it will speed up payments. However, there is a catch: The new currency could make it possible for the government to control the population even more. Below, understand how this should happen.

According to an article by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the Central Bank will have full control of the population’s money, through Real Digital. This happens because the system must allow the BC to stop people’s withdrawals. Or even freeze and postpone the redemption of the money.

The Central Bank’s estimate is that Real Digital stimulates innovation. This would occur through smart contracts, as well as scheduled payments and more personalized solutions. In addition, the entire environment is regulated and safe.

Furthermore, digital currency should have less volatility in prices compared to cryptocurrencies. In the case of companies, they will be able to use Real Digital through a regulatory environment. Individuals will be able to make transfers between accounts and payments.

The Real Digital version has been under study by the Central Bank since 2015. Since then, several advances have been made, and further tests should improve Real Digital before wide release. The estimate is to create the possibility of new business models, with a more inclusive banking system.

Digital banks will be able to turn deposits into tokens to access the new services. And such tokens will be possible to revert to Real Digital. However, all within a schedule, with a schedule and daily limit so that deposits become real digital. In this way, the BC will be responsible for controlling the flow of money.

