Record TV Rio’s Venomous discovers resignation after returning from vacation

Journalist and broadcaster Ana Paula Portuguesa, who presented “A Hora da Venenosa” on Record TV Rio’s “Balanço Geral”, was surprised by her resignation after returning from vacation this morning.

THE splashshe explained the situation: “Anyway, I was taken by surprise, I didn’t expect it. But it happens. I’ve been there for almost 3 years. I took Amin’s vacation and then I continued on the show. And I even read on a website that the audience was bad, but on the contrary. Several times we managed to be in 1st place. I think things have changed there.”

On social media, she thanked the broadcaster. “It’s over! As of today, I don’t work at Record TV anymore.”

A few hours earlier, she had used the social network to make a story where she wrote “I came back” in a photo that showed the carpet and the location of Record TV Rio.

“In my heart there is only gratitude for the time I spent in this house, gratitude for everything I learned and gratitude for the wonderful people I met”, said Ana Paula.

She made a point of thanking the audience she conquered while she was on the station: “And of course, thank you to you who always wished me so many good things, gave me so much love every time I appeared on the screen of Record TV and sent me so many positive energies . Thank you for everything”.

Journalist made a story this Thursday morning (25) at the door of Record TV Rio saying that he had returned from vacation Image: Reproduction / Instagram @anapaulaportuguesa

“Let’s go ahead because God knows all things and I believe in him!”, she concluded.

“The dressing room won’t be the same without you! A good person, who deserves a very beautiful new challenge right up front. I’ll always be in the crowd!”, commented the now ex-colleague from Record Paloma Poeta.

Another reporter from the station, Vívian Casanova, also commented: “Lindona, I will miss you! God bless your every step. You always deserve the best!”

I was on vacation

On August 10, she published a seagull in Cabo Frio (RJ) saying she was on vacation and left the hashtags “gratitude”, “rest” and “I’ll be back soon”. Ana Paula also shared clicks from a trip to Foz do Iguaçu (PR) during the holidays.

Last Friday (19), she had made a trend on the social network in which she used photos from the station. “I’m on vacation but I also got into the trend of the moment”, she captioned it.

Interestingly, she presented the painting at Balanço Geral RJ alongside promoter Amin Khader, who was also fired by Record in June after 18 years. The two sat next to Tino Junior, a presenter who follows the program.

Ana Paula continues to work at Super Rádio Tupi, as she updated on Instagram after removing the name and profile of Record TV Rio from her biography around 6 pm today.