Record’s Venomous returns from vacation and is surprised by her resignation

Reproduction / Instagram Ana Paula Portuguesa commanded the painting A Hora da Venenosa alongside Tino Júnior

Responsible for ensuring the leadership of Record several times in Rio de Janeiro in front of the painting A Hora da Venenosa, journalist Ana Paula Portuguesa was fired this Thursday (25). She was on vacation and even celebrated her return to work on social media, but she didn’t even enter the studio and went straight to HR.

To the column, Record confirmed the journalist’s resignation, but refused to inform the reason. And also made official Quézia Oliveira as the new gossip of A Hora da Venenosa.

Ana Paula had been signed as the head of the gossip board in June, after Amin Khader’s resignation. She had been at Record for just over two years and had been initially invited to replace the former holder on his vacation.

But the direction of the newscast began to test the two gossips together in the studio, alongside presenter Tino Júnior, and the result was positive. On several occasions, the trio managed to make Record pass Globo in the race for audience.

A few days after Amin was fired, Ana Paula went on vacation. In her place, Record put the journalist Quézia Oliveira to break a branch in the gossip board. And now she will be made official as the holder of A Hora da Poisona.

On her Instagram, Ana Paula Portuguesa confirmed her departure from Record with a very positive and excited message for those who just lost her job. Look:

“It’s over!!! As of today, I don’t work at Record TV anymore. In my heart I’m just grateful for the time I spent in this house, gratitude for everything I’ve learned and gratitude for the wonderful people I’ve met. And of course, thank you to you who always wished so many good things, gave me so much love every time I appeared on the screen of Record TV and sent me so many positive energies. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING!”, she wrote in her farewell message.