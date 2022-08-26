Referee is punished after controversy with Hulk and complaint by Atlético-MG

Credit: Pedro Sousa – Atlético-MG – Disclosure

Known in the national arbitration scene, Anderson Daronco will have to pay R$ 5 thousand in food baskets to needy institutions in Belo Horizonte, due to the accusation of attempted intimidation made against striker Hulk, from Atlético-MG. The information is from the website “Lei em Campo” and was confirmed by the advice of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD).

Daronco will still have to issue a note explaining himself to the striker and Atlético-MG itself. Recently, Galo sent to the STJD a “news of infraction”, denouncing the referee on account of statements given to the player in the duel against São Paulo, valid for the Brasileirão. Shirt 7 alvinegro reported that Daronco would have used a threatening tone during the game.

“When the game was over, he said: “Be careful what you say outside”. I said “why?”, and he replied “because it’s not the last game I’ll referee from you”. Is this a threat or not? I don’t know. In front of my four children, it was the conversation I had with him there”, said the Atlético-MG scorer.

Subsequently, Daronco testified at the STJD, and the Prosecutor’s Office offered the proposal for a disciplinary transaction to the arbitrator, with him paying basic food baskets. In his defense, Daronco stated that at no time did he want to disrespect Hulk, ensuring that the speech quoted by the Atlético-MG player was not in a threatening tone, but in relation to the projection by the player’s behavior change in other games, so that do not repeat.

In addition to the payment of food baskets to the defined institutions, it was established with Daronco’s defense that the referee must publish a note explaining that he had no intention of disrespecting the athlete.