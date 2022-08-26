Reinforced, Enderson Moreira has 11 options for the offensive sector



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

The attack was the sector that received the most reinforcements in the second transfer window. Igor Torres, Copete, Ytalo and Caio Vidal arrived at the club for the remainder of the 2022 season and some already with contracts for 2023.

On the other hand, Marcelo Ryan was the only striker who left the club in recent weeks after being traded to Japanese football. Grandma even received a Russian offer, but turned it down.

With this, the panorama of the tricolor cast currently has a total of 11 players who can play in any of the positions of the attack – right winger, left winger, center forward and second striker.

In the last game, the starting forwards were grandma and Victor Alligator.

In this ocasion, Rodallega, Igor Torres, raí, Everton and Ricardo Goulart remained as options in the reserve bank.

In other words, the squad that sailed to Maranhão already had seven options for the attacking sector.

Already coat and Marco Antonio they did not even travel to São Luís because of physical problems.

Finally, Ytalo and Caio Vidal joined the squad after the match against Sampaio Corrêa, closing the group of forwards for the 2022 sequel.

Of the 11 players who can play in offensive roles, only Vidal is unable to play this weekend, as he is in a physical transition phase.

For you, fan, what should Bahia’s attack be? Leave your comment!