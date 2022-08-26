Renan is expelled from the Cia. and Courage Dance Collection | come around

The snobbish choreographer is told by the company’s owner that he is going to be removed and that Isis is still in the corps de ballet.
Remember Lou’s fight with Isis, when he found out she was betrayed by Renan
Lou finds a bra at Renan’s house
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Isis (Mika Makino) tells Olivia (Paula Braun) that she was fired from the company by Renan (Bruno Fagundes) — Photo: TV Globo
Isis looks for Olivia saying that she was taken from the main group of the company by Renan. She apologizes for what happened with Lou, claims that she fell in love with the choreographer.
“Your attitude towards my daughter was deplorable. I know Renan is a scoundrel, but you weren’t far behind.”
“Because of your behavior with Lou, I should endorse this decision. But Renan doesn’t rule here. And I need you in the show. You continue”, sentences Olivia.
Behold, Olivia communicates to Renan about the decision to keep Isis and push him away.
“You need to rethink your life to deal with the students, with the dancers. I’m giving you a vacation. And another thing: Isis, despite everything she’s done, stays! You, bye.”
Stay tuned for the summary of the week!
Summary of ‘Cara e Courage’: Chapters from August 29 to September 03
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Olivia (Paula Braun) tells Renan (Bruno Fagundes) that he is leaving, Isis (Mika Makino) stays and Enzo (Pablo Sanábio) takes over the rehearsals — Photo: TV Globo
The choreographer, of course, gets mad, feeling bad for having an unauthorized order, pointing out that Lou was the cause of the problems.
“It’s not fair for you to put me in the fridge because of Lou. And, on top of that, disavow me in the face of the decision about Isis.”
The choreographer takes another blow when Olivia tells him that Enzo (Pablo Sanábio) will take over the rehearsals and choreography.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Lou (Vitória Bohn), free from Renan (Bruno Fagundes), surrenders to Rico (André Luiz Frambach) — Photo: TV Globo
Lou finally has a romantic, guilt-free moment with Rico (André Luiz Frambach).
The two kiss passionately when they are interrupted by Moa (Marcelo Serrado), Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) and Armandinho (Rodrigo Fagundes).
The scenes will air in this Friday’s chapter, 26/8, of Cara e Coragem.
26 Aug
Friday
Anita tells Ítalo that she found Leonardo in the cemetery. Danilo cannot convince Leonardo to change his mind about selling the formula. Gustavo pretends to Marcela not to know the documents that were found with Baby. Danilo finds out that Rebeca has no cell phone with a tracker. Rebeca is followed on the street. Rico and Lou kiss. Jonathan is surprised when Leonardo warns him that he is no longer interested in the formula. Gustavo questions Danilo about the documents that were with Baby. Alfredo takes Olivia to meet his children. Danilo is surprised when Pat and Moa say they won’t deliver the formula to him. Rebeca is kidnapped, and Danilo is terrified. Anita looks for Martha at the mansion.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!