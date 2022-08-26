Renan is expelled from the Cia. and Courage Dance Collection | come around

2 of 4 In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Isis (Mika Makino) tells Olivia (Paula Braun) that she was fired from the company by Renan (Bruno Fagundes) — Photo: TV Globo

In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Isis (Mika Makino) tells Olivia (Paula Braun) that she was fired from the company by Renan (Bruno Fagundes) — Photo: TV Globo