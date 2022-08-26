Renato Augusto talks about Rger Guedes and appoints striker as ‘technical leader’ of Corinthians

Corinthians managed to draw 2-2, with Fluminense, on the night of last Wednesday, for the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. In an interview in the mixed zone of Maracanã, Renato Augusto talked about the goal scored by Róger Guedes and praised the alvinegro striker.

“It gives him confidence. He has been making good games, returning to play in the role he likes the most. and ended up scoring a goal in the role of 9, but he understands that the team needs him. Today he is the technical leader of the teamis one of disequilibrium, we need him a lot, and when he is well he helps us“, said the midfielder.

“The goal was important for us to take an equal result theresince in the last round we lost 2-0, esand if that happened here, it would be difficult to reverse it, especially with Fluminense”, he added.

The two goals scored by Corinthians were scored by Róger Guedes and Renato Augusto. Timão’s number 10 scored at the end of the match and managed to prevent the alvinegra team from being at a disadvantage for the return duel, which takes place at Neo Química Arena.

With the goal scored, Guedes reached his eleventh of the season, in 48 games played. The striker is Timão’s top scorer in 2022. In all, Róger Guedes has 18 goals for Corinthians.

Now the number 10 shirt and the Corinthians squad are getting ready for the team’s next appointment, next Monday. Timão welcomes Red Bull Bragantino, at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena, in a clash valid for the Brazilian Championship. The return game of the Copa do Brasil semifinals will take place on September 15, at 8 pm, also in Itaquera.

