Research reveals WHICH foods are missing from the table of AUXÍLIO BRASIL policyholders

With the significant increase in inflationbeef and milk have become increasingly difficult items to fit into the budget of those receiving Brazil aid. Items have gotten further and further apart from the Brazilian table, but with the increase in the benefit, many intend to return to consume these two foods more often.

Among the poorest sections of the population, main beneficiaries of Aid Brazil, the effects of inflation have been felt more directly, affecting the daily lives of these families and leading many of them to food insecurity situation.

In a survey produced by ASSERJ (Supermarkets Association of the State of Rio de Janeiro) in the last weekends in four supermarkets in the north and west of Rio. According to the entity, 425 consumers agreed to answer the questions.

An avarage of 42% said they received funds from some government income supplement program. Firstly, aid Brazil was the most cited by the group (92%). Benefits paid for the purchase of gas (31%) and assistance for truck drivers (1%) and taxi drivers (3%) were also mentioned.

The research points out that beef is the item that is most needed on the table of users of the Brazil aid. It is estimated that 80% of this audience stopped buying the item. Milk and dairy products appear in second position, with 57%. The list also includes chicken meat (45%), cleaning products (44%), breads, cakes and cookies (43%) and personal hygiene products (41%).

“The reading shows that we have a repressed demand”said Ana Paula Rosa, who is the general director of Asserj. “Everything is now a matter of negotiation with the supply chain”she added, talking about the need for traders to try to lower the price so that the public that is missing these items, can buy them again.

The impact of the increase in Aid Brazil

With the approval of the PEC of kindnesses by the congress last July. With the release of R$41 billion for the government to enhance all social programs in the middle of the presidential election year.

Specifically for Aid Brazil, the PEC in question released R$26 billion, which served to increase the benefit amount from R$400 to R$600. The change, by the way, was already valid during the August releases.

In addition to the increase in value, the government also managed to expand the program to a greater number of familiesit is estimated that more than 2.2 million Brazilians have entered the benefit.