“Respect the Rowing Club!”

If before the edition of the Copa Verde, in the 2022 season, was considered an unknown because of the tight schedule of Brazilian football, today it is a reality. The sudden confirmation surprised several teams and some of them either gave up or are criticizing the decision of the Brazilian Football Confederation to hold the tournament.

Confirmed to start on the 25th of October, the Copa Verde will have a very short time. The competition will be the last of the national calendar, ending four days before the opening of the world championship between national teams, that is, on November 15th.

Among the teams surprised by the confirmation, is Clube do Remo. In an interview with reporter Lino Machado, on RBATV, the president of the Leão Azul Paraense Deliberative Council, Milton Campos, launched several criticisms of the Pará Football Federation, for the way in which the definition of the Copa Verde was conducted.

Meeting decides if Remo competes in the Green Cup

“As chairman of the Deliberative Council, I participated in the meeting alongside President Fábio Bentes, and the two vice-presidents. the president of the Pará Federation did it. He put the Paysandu shirt under the Federation shirt and went to Rio de Janeiro to fight for a Green Cup. He is aware that Remo is just dismantling his squad, he is aware of that, he knows that Tuna is not playing and he left here to watch his team play there in Salvador and from there he went straight away, maybe with the shirt he wore there in the stadium in Salvador, to defend Paysandu in the Copa Verde”, shot.

While some clubs, such as Paysandu, are eyeing the search for a third regional championship, other teams have already made their withdrawals official. These are the cases of Manaus-AM, Nova Venecia-ES, Goiás-GO and Atlético-GO. With regard to Clube do Remo, he will have until 12:00, next Friday (26), to decide whether or not to confirm his participation, as reported by the regulation released by the CBF. For Milton Campos, the Copa Verde, in which Leão is the current champion, needs to be held, but on another date.

CBF defines Copa Verde edition in 2022

“The desire to take this title away from Remo was so great that the clubs spoke louder. Unfortunately, the president of the Federation starts off on the wrong foot. The Copa Verde has to be defended. It has to happen. But not like that. with the sole purpose of privileging some clubs. What you’re doing is frivolous, it’s frivolous. Remo has a history, Remo has a tradition in the Brazilian championship, then you’ll assemble a team to play a ten-day championship with a maximum of six games and then you have to give everyone a vacation, this is a joke! What is the planning of the new president of the CBF? What is this CBF? What is this Pará Federation? This Green Cup needs to be postponed. It has to happen , but not at this moment, not in this way, on the eve of a World Cup”, he replied.

FPF sues CBF for “failure” in VAR against Paysandu

Among the 24 clubs that are confirmed to be present in the 2022 edition of the Copa Verde, only six have teams ready and active in the various national competitions. In this regard, Milton Campos also fires strong criticism against the president of the CBF, Edinaldo Rodrigues, and also against the president of the Pará Football Federation, Ricardo Gluck Paul, in which he defends that Clube do Remo’s position in asking that this edition be held in another period. Furthermore, he accuses the FPF representative is benefiting Paysandu.

“The CBF released a calendar on the calendar there on vacation for everyone, starting on the fourteenth, then it starts the final of the Copa Verde. Brazil, with clubs in the Midwest and clubs in Espírito Santo. This is shameful what they are doing! If you want to help Paysandu, find another way, not this one. As president of Condel, I told the president of the Club do Remo has to manifest, has to protest and the Green Cup has to happen but not on that date. Remo has to fight for the postponement of the Green Cup, what the Pará Federation did is unacceptable. It’s unacceptable! Mr. Ricardo Gluck Paul, take off Paysandu’s shirt under the Federation shirt. Respect Pará’s football! Respect Clube do Remo!”, he concluded.

Wanted by the report DOLthe president of the Pará Football Federation, Ricardo Gluck Paul, preferred not to comment on the matter.