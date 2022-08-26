Result of the Dupla Sena, contest 2409, Thursday, August 25th

This Thursday, August 25th, Caixa Econômica Federal will draw the 2409 Dupla Sena contest. The draw takes place at 20:00.

The player has twice the chance of winning with just one ticket: there are two draws per contest and he wins by matching 3, 4, 5 or 6 numbers in the first and second draws. The Dupla Sena is drawn on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, always at 8 pm.

award

The gross premium corresponds to 43.35% of the collection. If there is no winner in any prize bracket, the values ​​accumulate for the next contest, in the range of 6 hits from the first draw.

Of this amount, for the first draw are distributed:

30% among those who match 6 numbers,

10% among those who match 5 numbers,

8% among those who match 4 numbers,

4% among those who match 3 numbers;

And for the second draw:

11% are awarded among those who match 6 numbers,

9% among those who match 5 numbers,

8% among those who match 4 numbers and

4% among those who match 3 numbers;

16% are accumulated for the 1st band of the 1st draw (six hits) of the next special Easter contest.

Where to receive the prize after the result of the Dupla Sena?

The winner can receive the prize at any accredited lottery house or at Caixa branches. If the gross prize exceeds BRL 1,903.98, payment can only be made at Caixa branches, upon presentation of original proof of identity with CPF and original winning bet receipt. Amounts equal to or above R$ 10,000 are paid within the minimum period from the presentation at the agency.

