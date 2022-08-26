Rger Guedes scores again after 35 days and comments on the celebration after Corinthians’ equalizer

Striker Róger Guedes scored a goal again for Corinthians after 35 days. Timão’s number 10 was responsible for avoiding the team’s defeat in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil against Fluminense.

In the mixed zone, Róger Guedes celebrated the goal scored that left the duel tied and open for the return game. With 2-2 on the scoreboard, whoever wins at Neo Química Arena advances to the final of the Copa do Brasil.

“Yes, this thing of scoring, there are games that you can’t, sometimes the ball doesn’t arrive, there are games that are difficult, we have to help the marking more, it’s part of football. I hope that now I have a good streak of goals”, said Guedes.

The player also scored the first goal of his career at the historic Maracanã stadium. Guedes celebrated the opportunity and also explained the celebration. After the goal, the player took off his shirt and lifted Timão’s mantle.

“It’s a joy, it’s my first goal at Maracanã too, in a semifinal against Fluminense. So I think it’s time, we do things that we don’t even remember, I was angry too, it’s a huge emotion to score the goal here”, said shirt 10.

Now, Róger Guedes has 18 goals scored by Corinthians. The player has played 67 matches so far and has an average of 0.27 goals per game.

Corinthians and Fluminense will face each other again on September 15, at 8 pm, at Neo Química Arena. Whoever wins advances to the final of the Copa do Brasil and faces the winner of São Paulo and Flamengo. In the event of a tie, the decision will go to penalties.

