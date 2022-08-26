Robinson de Castro sets Ceará goal with coach Lucho González in 2022 Serie A

The president Robinson de Castroof Cearáparticipated in the sports program Jogada 1º Tempo this Thursday (25th) and explained the objective with the Argentine coach Lucho Gonzalez at Brazilian Serie A. With 15 rounds to go, Grandpa’s goal is to have a better campaign than in 2021.

Robinson de Castro President of Ceará “The objective is to finish the competition better than last year. I think we have the conditions and the squad. There was a discontinuity from Dorival. When I announced it, they said a lot that I was a retranqueiro, retired. from the crowd, he made a campaign, then Marquinhos came, who we thank, he’s a good coach, but he couldn’t maintain the level of performance when he had Dorival. And Lucho arrives in this perspective. We were more judicious, we talked about all the coaches possible in the national and international market. It is to continue with the conviction that we made the best choice”.

In 2021, Ceará ended the Brasileirão in 11th position, with 50 points. In 2022, after the 23rd round, it is in 15th, with 26. To surpass the performance, the use must be 55.5% in the remainder of the competition. Robinson reinforced that he believes in the work of Lucho González.

“The name of Lucho was a surprise when we understood the professional, talking to people who worked at Athletico-PR. The level of demand is high, people referred to his name. In the conversation with him, we were convinced, and we are sure who will do a great job. Of course there is suspicion, because he was raised as a coach at this moment, in Ceará. Due to the commitment, commission and leadership, I’m sure he will put the team towards the goals “, he said.

Lucho arrives in Fortaleza on Friday (26) and debuts on the sidelines against Flamengo on Sunday (4), at 11 am, at Maracanã, for Série A. Interim Juca Antonello, who is a permanent member of the club’s commission, continues in command against Athletico-PR this Saturday (27). Exclusive with President Robinson de Castro do Ceará

