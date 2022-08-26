Rocks in a cave on Mars suggest the existence of life billions of years ago

posted on 08/25/2022 18:09



The Perseverance Mars Rover takes a selfie while looking at the rock “Rochette”, the first rock successfully sampled by the Rover. – (credit: NASA/JPL-CALTECH/MSSS)

O perseverance rover of NASA, part of the mission Mars 2020 Perseverance, made an important discovery that could help understand whether the Red Planet once inhabited life. After identifying the sounds on the planet’s surface, the mission’s rover has now found water-altered rocks that could hold the key to understanding the history of Mars.

The rocks were found at the bottom of Jezero Crater. The excavation site was chosen because it has a long river delta — the mouth of a river formed by several channels or branches of the river bed — that flooded into an ancient lake.

For researchers, these rocks could signal the existence of life on the Red Planet billions of years ago. “These types of environments on Earth are places where life thrives. The purpose of exploring the river and the crater is to look in these environments, once habitable, for rocks that may contain evidence of ancient life,” explains astrobiologist Amy Williams, who participated in the study. rock discovery work.

The exploratory mission using the perseverance rover and a description of the rock samples collected were reported in the scientific journal science, this Thursday (25/8).

















More shipping details

Perseverance landed at the bottom of Jazero Crater in February 2021 and since then researchers have explored the geological composition of the crater floor using tools attached to the robot to take pictures and analyze the chemical composition of the rocks, as well as observe the structure underground.

On the crater floor, experts discovered more erosions than they had expected. These erosions exposed a crater created by rocks formed from lava and magma, also known as igneous rocks.

According to the researchers, they expected to find sedimentary rocks from the lake or river on top of these igneous rocks, however, they ponder that it is very possible that the softer sedimentary rocks have worn away over eons, leaving the harder igneous rocks behind. .

Another interesting detail is that these rocks were altered by water, which corroborates the theory that Mars once had an aquatic past.

The material was stored inside the Rover and will return to Earth at the end of the exploratory mission to Mars. From there, the researchers will study their characteristics.