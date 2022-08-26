Russian TV Star Found Dead

Anastasia Korchevey, 28, star of Russian reality show Dom-2 and digital influencer, was found dead in a river wearing only her underwear. The information is from the Daily Mail.

According to the portal, the artist had been missing since the beginning of August and the Russian police confirmed that an investigation into the death has already been launched, although the hypothesis of murder cannot yet be confirmed.

The influencer’s body was found on August 13. Police noted that the woman’s body was discovered without any external evidence of crime, that she was wearing only underwear and that she had a tattoo of playing cards on her back.

A friend of the actress, Olesya Malibu, said on social media that Kochervey had problems with drugs and alcohol and that she was recently involved in an altercation in Moscow with an unknown man who allegedly threatened to kill her.

After selling her home in Krasnodar and moving to St. Petersburg, the actress reportedly got in touch with a friend she hadn’t seen in a few weeks. According to the friend, Kochervey seemed “normal” during their last conversation together.

Russian news channel Telegram 112 told us that after the reality show, Anastasia started working as a prostitute to help with the costs of her mother’s cancer treatment, charging up to R$ 4,200 reais per night.