Sabrina Sato attracts all eyes with transparent LaQuan Smith dress – Vogue

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 5 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Sabrina Sato attracts all eyes with transparent LaQuan Smith dress – Vogue 5 Views

Sabrina Sato (Photo: Reproduction / Iude)

Sabrina Sato (Photo: Reproduction/ Fernando Thomaz)

Sabrina Sato attracted all eyes to you by choosing a sheer dress from the designer LaQuan Smith for a luxurious dinner in São Paulo. With styling by Pedro Sales, the presenter combined the look with jewelry from the Tiffany & Co. brand, which organized the event.

The celebration, at the Latin America Memorial, received several celebrities such as the couple Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo, Bruna Marquezine, Sabrina Sato and Cauã Reymond.

the colombian singer J Balvin he was also present at the event, alongside his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer, and received a warm hug from Sabrina, who did not fail to stare at the artist.

The model was still there Celina Locksmodel Izabel Goulart and singer Your George.

See more photos below.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 25: Singer J Balvin poses for pictures with the actress and TV Presenter Sabrina Sato on the red carpet of Yellow is the New Blue Event organized by Tiffany & Co. at Memorial da América Latina on August 25, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Br (Photo: Getty Images For Tiffany & Co.)

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 25: Singer J Balvin (C) poses for pictures with (LR), actor Cauã Raimond, model Izabel Goulart, Valentina Ferrer, actress Bruna Marquezine, model Camila Queiroz, actor Kleber Toledo and model Celina Locks on the red carpet of Y (Photo: Getty Images For Tiffany & Co.)

