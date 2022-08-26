Sabrina Sato attracts all eyes with transparent LaQuan Smith dress – Vogue

Sabrina Sato attracted all eyes to you by choosing a sheer dress from the designer LaQuan Smith for a luxurious dinner in São Paulo. With styling by Pedro Sales, the presenter combined the look with jewelry from the Tiffany & Co. brand, which organized the event.
The celebration, at the Latin America Memorial, received several celebrities such as the couple Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo, Bruna Marquezine, Sabrina Sato and Cauã Reymond.
the colombian singer J Balvin he was also present at the event, alongside his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer, and received a warm hug from Sabrina, who did not fail to stare at the artist.
The model was still there Celina Locksmodel Izabel Goulart and singer Your George.