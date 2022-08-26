Sabrina Sato shows Zoe in a 4 thousand reais toy and surprises

Sabrina Sato shows her daughter Zoe playing with her friend in a luxury mini car

the presenter Sabrina Sato had fun with his only daughter and shared everything with his fans. The artist is the girl’s mother zoe, 3 years old. The little girl is the result of the famous relationship with the actor Duda Naglewith which it has been since 2016.

After a long period without being able to take a family vacation, Sabrina accompanied by her fiance, her daughter, in addition to her sister, brother-in-law and nephews, enjoyed their days at the theme parks in the city of Orlando, Florida, in the United States.

Apparently, the trip marked a lot for everyone, especially little Zoe. That’s because, back at home in Brazil, Sabrina Sato recorded her daughter having fun with a friend in a toy electric car.

The model is a replica of an SUV model from the British brand Land Rover. The item costs about four thousand reais and has LED headlights and sound, in addition to the luxury design of the imported brand. The mini car runs on battery power, reaches a speed of 5 kilometers per hour and has reverse gear and accelerator.

In the video recorded by the artist, Zoe and her little friend appear already inside the vehicle, excited with the lollipop in their mouths. The famous mom asked, “Will you take me for a walk too? Where are you going to go for a walk?”

The heiress soon replied that she would not take her mother on the tour, as she was too big, and that the two were going to Disney! Looks like the vacation trip has been booked for Duda Nagle’s daughter and Sabrina Sato.

When the family traveled, the presenter even told her followers that it was her, Duda and Zoe’s first vacation trip since the girl grew up. The vacation, so far, they had only taken when she was still a baby.

