Samara Felippo’s ex repudiates accusation that he is an absent father

Former basketball player Leandro Barbosa expressed himself in a note after accusations made by Samara Felippo. In an outburst, the actress said that she faces problems as a single mother and accused him of not helping to raise the daughters they have together, Alicia, 13, and Lara, 9.

Leandro begins the note by highlighting the territorial distance between them. “I have resided in the United States of America since the beginning of the relationship. […] for working in the NBA (American basketball league) as an athlete at the time and today as an assistant coach. Already Mrs. Samara Filippo, who has NEVER been married, chose for personal and professional reasons to reside in Brazil,” he says.

Note from Leandro Barbosa Samara Felippo Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 Samara Felippo with codivb Samara Felippo used her Instagram last Monday (1/10) to inform her followers that she has CovidReproduction / Instagram samara felippo Samara FelippoReproduction / Instagram Metrópoles 2 partner advertising samara felippo cape Samara FelippoReproduction / Instagram Samara Felippo The actress also warned that her play, Women who are born with their children, has been postponed.Instagram/Disclosure Metrópoles 3 partner advertising samara felippo 6 Samara Felippo revealed that friends lost roles for not having sex with directorsReproduction / Instagram 0

Leandro guarantees to be a present father. “I love my daughters, I am a present father. I spend the holidays with my daughters, I even go to see them soon, and even when I’m working in the NBA league, I virtually have contact and follow their development in their daily affairs”, he declared.

In her outburst, Samara Felippo reports difficulties in professional commitments because she has no one to leave her children with. “Yesterday I had an appointment that was very important for me to be there, but I couldn’t leave my daughters anywhere. I had the support of two friends and it was very important,” she said.

Leandro, in turn, refutes the statements. “In addition to paying the amount of alimony on time, sufficient for school, food, housing, clothing, extracurricular courses, there is also a condition for hiring a nanny or a third person who can assist Ms. Samara on a daily basis and taking care of my daughters, and if there was a need for help from third parties to carry out a professional event by Ms. Samara, this happened by choice, and I cannot be attributed any ‘lack of help’”, he says in a note.

“Distance, of course, makes relationships difficult, but I am constantly looking for opportunities to live with my daughters”, adds the former player.

Leandro and Samara maintained a relationship from 2005 to 2013.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.