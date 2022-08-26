Sammy undergoes surgery after enjoying the party: “I got a bacteria in my nose” – Who

+



Sammy (Photo: Instagram)

Sammy underwent surgery after being diagnosed with bacteria in her nose. The actress, who at dawn on Thursday (25) enjoyed the party Barraca do Beijo de Viih Tube, explained the medical procedure on her Instagram.

“I had surgery and didn’t even bring anyone with me,” she wrote in a video showing her hospital room.

Hours later, Pyong Lee’s ex-wife explained better what had happened: “My body is crazy people. I don’t even understand what happened. But in short: I got a bacteria in my nose, my body rejected all the medicines. nose started to swell a lot, so the doctor would pierce and squeeze to remove the pus and I would have a bandage because of that”.

On his Instagram, Sammy also explained that he had to remove cartilage from his ear to be able to remake part of his nose. “There was no way, I had to open my nose to remove the bacteria and replace what she consumed with cartilage that we took behind the ear. My nose was getting a deep hole”, he detailed.

In early August, Sammy underwent cosmetic surgery on his nose, his second. The first was in 2021.

According to Sammy, she is recovering well and should be discharged this Friday (26). “I’m fine. I’ll be discharged tomorrow morning and I’ll be 100% right away. As I had to open it in the middle for them to move, I have stitches. , finished.