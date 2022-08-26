Santos squad: Camacho and Angulo will play against Cuiabá | saints

Coach Lisca outlined, this Friday, the Santos team that will face Cuiabá, this Sunday, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. The duel will be held on Sunday, at 6 pm, at Arena Pantanal.

This Friday’s activity was open to the press. The Peixe coach promoted the entry of midfielder Camacho and striker Angulo in the places of Rodrigo Fernández and Marcos Leonardo, who are suspended.

With this, the probable Santos is formed by: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo and Carabajal; Lucas Braga, Soteldo and Angulo.

1 of 2 Camacho during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Camacho during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

The training started with light physical activity. Afterwards, Lisca commanded a small field job. The Santos commander dedicated part of the time to improve the ball output under pressure and the movement of the team.

At other times, the squad also trained set-pieces and defensive transitions. The reserve team started in a 3-4-3, with Nathan improvised in defense alongside Luiz Felipe and Alex, with Auro, Tailson, Bruno Oliveira and Lucas Pires in the middle and the attack with Ângelo, Rwan Seco and Jhojan Julio.

Subsequently, Lisca made several changes in the reserve team, changing the formation to 4-3-3, with Vinícius Balieiro as a side, along with Luiz Felipe, Alex and Lucas Pires. A midfield with Rodrigo Fernández, Sandry and Ed Carlos; Angelo, Lucas Barbosa and Marcos Leonardo.

At the end of the activity, Peixe’s coach made new changes, this time, in the starting lineup, with Nathan Taílson, Ângelo, Jhojan Julio and Rwan in the vacancies of Madson, Carabajal, Lucas Braga, Soteldo, Angulo. After training on a reduced field, the players practiced penalty kicks.

For the match against Cuiabá, in addition to Fernández and Marcos Leonardo, Lisca will also not be able to count on Carlos Sánchez, with an injury to his left thigh. Luan, with gastrointestinal virus is doubtful, but will hardly be able to travel with the cast.

Santos embarks for Cuiabá on Friday night. On Saturday, Peixe will perform the last training session, at Eurico Gaspar Dutra stadium.

