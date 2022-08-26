São Paulo vs Flamengo: CBF releases audios of VAR in the hand of Arrascaeta | Brazil’s Cup

Last Wednesday, Flamengo beat São Paulo 3-1 at Morumbi for the Copa do Brasil and, this Thursday, the CBF released the VAR audios. The main move analyzed was Arrascaeta’s hand touch on the second red-black goal – the video referee agreed with the field decision.

In addition to this, two other penalty kicks were checked. In both cases, VAR did not change the decision of referee Anderson Daronco.

1 of 2 Arrascaeta and Pablo Maia in São Paulo vs Flamengo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Arrascaeta and Pablo Maia in São Paulo vs Flamengo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The move with the Uruguayan happened right at the beginning of the move that resulted in Gabigol’s goal. As a standard procedure, there was a check to validate the goal. Video referee Rodrigo Alonso Ferreira spoke with field referee Anderson Daronco and they reached an agreement on the legitimacy of the bid.

– You can check it out there, Dalonso. I don’t see that hand touch because I’m behind the body – asked the field referee.

– Anderson (Daronco), we checked. The hand is close to the body, glued to the body. Hit the belly and hand afterwards. Then everything clean. You can confirm the goal – replied the video referee.

The rule applied in this move is number 12, called “touching the ball with the hand/arm”. To clarify the issues, the description of the measure reinforces: “it is defined that the arm starts at the top of the armpit, as shown in the illustrative figure. Not every touch of the ball in a player’s hand/arm is an infraction”.

Two other bids with published checks:

Everton Ribeiro’s alleged penalty on Patrick: VAR stated that the red-black player first touched the ball and then there was a foot-to-foot clash. In this way, he agreed with the field decision not to award a penalty to São Paulo.

Rodrigo Nestor’s alleged penalty: VAR stated that the ball, kicked by Everton Ribeiro, touched the São Paulo player’s elbow, which was glued to his body. In this way, he agreed with the field decision not to award a penalty to Flamengo.

“It will be an infraction if a player:

– Touching the ball with your hand/arm deliberately. For example, moving the hand/arm towards the ball;

– Touching the ball with your hand/arm, when your hand/arm extends your body in an unnatural way. A player is considered to enlarge his body unnaturally when the position of his hand/arm is not a consequence of the movement or when the position of the hand/arm cannot be justified by the movement of the player’s body for that specific situation. By placing his hand/arm in such a position, the player assumes the risk of his hand/arm being touched by the ball and therefore must be punished;

– To score a goal in the opposing team: directly from the touch of the ball in his hand/arm, even if accidentally, including the goalkeeper; or immediately after the ball touches your hand/arm, even if accidentally.”

