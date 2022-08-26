SBT breaks the silence and speaks after rumors that Silvio Santos is retiring; Communicator has been away from the screens since July

Silvio Santos is, without a doubt, one of the biggest names in Brazilian TV. The presenter, who is temporarily away from his program on SBT, was rumored to be retiring from the small screen. However, the broadcaster decided to comment on the matter.

The rumors of a possible retirement of Patricia Abravanel’s father, who took over the program’s lead temporarily, came after a misunderstanding of expression in the text that was released by the “TV Pop” portal.

The broadcaster said that there was “inaccuracy” that led to the understanding that Silvio was definitively leaving the presentation of the program. Through the press office, it was disclosed that the information is false, however there is no date for him to return to the program. Meanwhile, Patricia continues to present the Sunday.

It is worth remembering that the communicator came to stay almost two years away from the attraction due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In April of this year, he returned to the program, but in July he was removed again due to health problems.