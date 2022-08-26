“Scammers try to fake…”; Gusttavo Lima makes a statement after police operation fulfills seven search and seizure warrants

The singer Gusttavo Lima spoke through his team, this Thursday (25), about a police operation that was engineered by the civil police of São Paulo against the sale of fake tickets to their events. According to information released by the R7 portal, seven search and seizure warrants were carried out by the police in São Paulo.

It is estimated that the loss was around R$ 300 thousand reais accumulated in just one show. According to what was found and investigated by the state department of criminal investigations (DEIC), in addition to these warrants, they were also carried out in the capital of São Paulo and in the city of Taboão da Serra. Gusttavo sent a note through his office, which is responsible for his career.

In a note sent to the columnist and journalist Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal, the balada eventos (a sector that takes care of the singer’s events) within the Balada Music office that is also responsible for other artists managed by gusttavo, reported that there is a ticket sales application that are fake, advising fans not to use . The singer’s advice explains.

“We inform you that due to the high demand for tickets, scammers try to falsify tickets and create fake websites and that tickets purchased on these platforms are not recognized by the organization of the event”, reads an excerpt from the note sent to the journalist. “Therefore, we recommend special attention and extra care, especially when purchasing tickets from third parties. All tickets are scanned and checked at the entrance of the events”concludes the statement in question.