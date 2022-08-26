Secret about Zé Paulino is buried with Dodôca in Mar do Sertão

Cyria Coentro is delivering a great performance for the character dodoca in Sertão Sea, but unfortunately the audience will have to deal with the early death of Candoca’s mother (Isadora Cruz). The next chapters of the six o’clock soap opera will be crucial to set the pace of the plot, after all the supposed death of Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) will leave the quiet town of Canta Pedra in a maximum state of shock. It is at this point that Dodôca could step in as a savior, after all she discovers that the cowboy is alive, but she dies the exact moment she decides to tell the truth.

Obviously, Tertulinho (Renato Góes) takes advantage of the situation, faithfully believing that Dodôca’s death is a kind of sign for him to continue hiding Zé Paulino’s survival from everyone in the city, especially Candoca, the main affected by the tragedy, after all she she was married to the victim and was ready to live a romantic life with the love of her life.

Dodôca’s death will leave Candoca desperate in the soap opera. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

All opportunities will be golden for the Colonel’s son, and he will not rest in peace until he convinces Candoca to marry him. For this, the playboy will use all available resources to deceive the teacher, until he reaches a point where she has nowhere else to run.

Tertulinho manages to make Candoca his bride and smiles from ear to ear, except when Xaviera (Giovana Cordeiro) appears to torment him. Mar do Sertão is just getting started, but the public is already enchanted by the light and romantic story set in the fictional Canta Pedra. What do you think of the new six o’clock soap? Leave your opinion in the comments!