See a miracle spice that lowers blood sugar and liver fat

There are several types of spices for sale at fairs and markets, but in fact, one deserves your attention. Science has revealed five proven benefits of cardamom consumption. For those who don’t know, it belongs to the ginger family and is quite aromatic, being widely used in Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine.

See, below, the reasons to include cardamom in the diet:

It’s antibacterial

The spice has eugenol, which gives the seeds a pungent smell. A 2017 study suggested that cardamom helps control infections like salmonella, which is responsible for foodborne infections; and Candida, which causes fungal infections, including candidiasis.

Lowers blood sugar and reduces inflammation

A 2019 study revealed that the spice has benefits in managing diabetes. In addition, supplementation of the substance also reduced inflammatory markers in the body.

Promotes oral health

This is because it is a breath freshener, bringing additional benefits to teeth and gums. A 2020 study showed that the spice slowed the growth of bacteria that cause gingivitis, a type of gum inflammation.

Improve liver health

According to a 2018 study, cardamom reduces inflammation in the liver. In the investigation, subjects with fatty liver who consumed 500mg capsules three times a day reduced inflammatory markers in the organ and had a positive impact on organ health.

Good for the cardiovascular system

A review of five studies found that spice supplementation can still have a significant effect on lowering triglycerides. For those who don’t know, triglycerides are a type of fat that, in excess, lead to the accumulation of plaques in blood vessels, increasing the risk of a heart attack.

Yet another study added that ½ teaspoon over 12 weeks has the power to lower blood pressure.