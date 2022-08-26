See how to anticipate the 13th salary at Caixa and get up to R$ 20 thousand

To advance the 13th salary at Caixa, there is a prior consultation with the company, agency, or entity in charge of the installment payment.

Anyone who is a Caixa account holder can request the anticipation of the 13th salary, with amounts of up to R$ 20 thousand. To contract the credit, it is necessary to meet certain prerequisites. Money can be used for various purposes, such as paying off debts, or fulfilling a dream. The chance of earning the 13th in advance must be carefully analyzed by those who receive the salary at the institution or are retired and pensioner of the INSS.

In the case of account holders of the bank, the value of the advances of the 13th can vary between R$ 500 and R$ 20 thousand, with guarantees of good contract conditions. The process is simple and fast, and the money is credited to the customer’s account. Below, see how the anticipation of the 13th salary works at Caixa.

Anticipation of the 13th salary at Caixa

In short, anyone who is a Caixa account holder, who has a deposit account with salary credit, and has been formally employed for at least 12 months, can apply for the credit. The rule is the same for INSS retirees and pensioners who earn the benefit in an institution account.

In addition, the advance payment varies between R$500 and R$20,000, and is calculated on top of the net portion of the 13th salary. Furthermore, the customer’s ability to pay is taken into account. And the maturity term of the operation is limited to 330 days.

It is also worth mentioning that in order to advance the 13th salary at Caixa, there is a prior consultation with the company, agency, or entity in charge of the installment payment. The objective is to verify that the credit will be available. In addition, before anticipating the 13th salary, it is necessary to take into account that there is a pre-fixed interest charge.

How to make the anticipation?

To have more information about the advance of the 13th salary at Caixa, it is necessary to access the bank’s website, or access Internet Banking via the application. Another form of service is through the telephone numbers 4004 0 104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) and 0800 104 0 104 (other regions of the country).

