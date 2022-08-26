see the 8 groups of the 2022-23 edition of the main European football championship

This Thursday morning (25), in Istanbul, Turkey, the eight groups of the initial phase of the UEFA Champions League of the 2022-23 European football season. National champions Ajax, Porto, Bayern Munich, Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester City and PSG, as well as Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt, were seeded.

Due to the large presence of the biggest clubs in Europe, there are some “groups of death” in the current edition of the Champions League, including one that has 14 European titles if we add the cups won by the member teams. There will also be interesting reunions, such as Lewandowski’s with Bayern Munich and Thiago Silva’s with Milan.

Check out the 8 groups of the initial phase of the UEFA Champions League:

Group A: Ajax (Netherlands), Liverpool (England), Napoli (Italy) and Rangers (Scotland)

Group B: Porto (Portugal), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Bayern Leverkusen (Germany) and Brugge (Belgium)

Group C: Bayern Munich (Germany), Barcelona (Spain), Internazionale (Italy) and Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic)

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), Tottenham (England), Sporting (Portugal) and Olympique de Marseille (France)

Group E: Milan (Italy), Chelsea (England), Red Bull Salzburg (Austria) and Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

Group F: Real Madrid (Spain), RB Leipzig (Germany), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) and Celtic (Scotland)

Group G: Manchester City (England), Sevilla (Spain), Borussia Dortmund (Germany) and Copenhagen (Denmark)

Group H: Paris Saint-Germain (France), Juventus (Italy), Benfica (Portugal) and Maccabi Haifa (Israel)